OSWEGO — Oswego Little League has two teams participating in the Danny Cavallo Tournament, which begins on Saturday.
Oswego has a 10-and-under as well as a 12-and-under team in their respective tournaments.
The city will also serve as a host site for some of the games throughout the week, with all games at Fort Ontario.
The top three teams from each pool will advance to the playoffs, which occur the weekend of July 24. Fort Ontario will host the semifinal round of the 10U tournament on July 25.
The 12U team is part of the tournament’s American Pool, with Fulton, Central Square, Baldwinsville and Mexico as opponents. Oswego begins its tournament run on Saturday with a 12:30 p.m. tilt against Central Square’s all-stars.
The roster includes Mikey Waters, Gavin Guynn, Connor Kelly, Xavier Burdick, Luis Correa, Jack Wallace, Aidan DeSantis, Eddie Kuzawski, Brett DeGrenier, Hunter Joseph, Rey Colon, Christian Thompson and Owen Bartlett.
Oswego has five games scheduled in the tournament. On Sunday, it will host Mexico at 12:30 p.m. During the week, Oswego will play Fulton (Tuesday) and Baldwinsville (Wednesday), with both games at 6 p.m.
The 10U team is also part of the American Pool in its respective tournament. The pool contains Central Square, Baldwinsville, Mexico and Cicero, as well. Oswego’s tournament opens on Saturday against Cicero at 10 a.m.
Oswego’s roster has Nate Chetney, Will Peterson, John Stahl, Connor Stepien, Grady King, Nolan Sweet, Easton Broadwell, Brody Burdick, Everett Farella, Carter Conaway and Shane Baldwin on the team.
Oswego’s games throughout the week include contests against Mexico (Tuesday, 6 p.m.), Central Square (Wednesday, 6 p.m.) and Baldwinsville (Thursday, 6 p.m.).
