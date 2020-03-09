STATEN ISLAND — Local athletes competed Saturday at the New York State Indoor Track Championship Meet at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island.
Oswego’s Ben Lewis competed on the Section III distance relay team alongside Matt Bartolotta, Haris Brakovic, and Carter Rodriguez. The foursome grabbed a state medal after finishing eighth (9:09.08).
Hannibal’s John Ruggio placed ninth in the 55-meter hurdles preliminaries (7.85 seconds). The senior missed out on a state medal by 0.04 of a second, as Riverhead’s Tyreek Parker took eighth (7.81) to lock up the last place-finisher spot.
Oswego’s Molly Fitzgibbons took 17th in the 3,000 meters (10:21.68).
Pulaski’s Xavier Babcock placed sixth in the high jump (6’ 2”).
