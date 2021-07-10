ARLINGTON, Va. — A former Oswego girls lacrosse player recently earned a few honors to conclude her collegiate career.
Hailey Boardway, who just finished her senior season at Division III Averett University, was named to the Virginia Sports Information Directors College Division All-State Second Team. She was also selected as a member of the USA South All-Conference First Team, and the East Division First Team back in April.
The former Buccaneer graduated from Oswego High School in 2017 and was one of several student-athletes from that senior class in girls lacrosse to play at the collegiate level.
Boardway played and started in all 12 games this season for Averett, which went 6-6 (4-2 USA South). The Cougars finished their season in the East Division Finals, where they fell to Meredith College.
During her senior campaign, Boardway led the team with 28 ground balls, with a season-high seven against North Carolina Wesylan in March. She was tied for the lead in caused turnovers (17). Boardway also had two shot attempts and three draw controls.
In Boardway’s collegiate career, where she split time as a defender and midfielder, she played 50 games for Averett, starting in 43 of them. She finished with 23 points (16 goals, 7 assists), including a game-winning goal in her freshman season.
While at Averett, Boardway was also part of the Equestrian team during her sophomore year as part of the Intercollegiate Horse Show Association. She majored in equestrian studies while in college.
