OSWEGO — Recording the first Buccaneer victory at the new Oswego High School turf stadium, the Oswego modified football team defeated Fulton 28-18 in recent action.
The Bucs scored on their first possession on a rushing touchdown by Adam Gfeller. Quarterback Shane Bond passed to Noah Bwalya for the extra point.
The trio of Bond, Gfeller, and Bwalya led to more points on the board for the Blue and White. The running game continued to be effective behind the offensive line work of Dylan Klefbeck, Kaden Ferraro, Dom Pezzlo, Kyle Cough, Isaac Cuyler, and Joseph Mangano. The rushing attack of Matt Willis, Jeremiah Senke and Cam Atkinson proved to be too much for the Red Raiders.
Willis and Senke had rushing touchdowns in the second quarter, followed by Gfeller on a QB keeper for the extra point.
The Bucs received excellent blocking on the perimeter from Eli Belawske, Justyn Barbera, Damien Barlow, Devin Cory, Johna Orta, and Hassan Haji combined with fine interior blocking by Devin Allen, Ethan Peutl, Nia Evans, Lucien Perkins, Evan Sanders, Nate Hibbert, and Logan Stahl.
Defensively, the Bucs were able to hold off the Raiders’ hopes of a comeback.
Nolan Roy, who had key blocks on offense allowing several Bucs to find paydirt, came up big with a quarterback sack late in the game.
Oswego also benefited from excellent defensive play by Austin Freebern, Isaac Cuyler, and Joe Wall to contribute to the win.
