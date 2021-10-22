OSWEGO — The Oswego modified boys soccer team shut out Fulton in dominating fashion, taking the 9-0 win Wednesday.
The Bucs have now won five of their last six contests.
Jonah Orta, Jameson Stepien, Brayden Terramiggi, Peyton Christ and Logan Stahl all recorded assists for Oswego on its plethora of goals.
Scoring for Oswego were Daniel Callen (2), Christ (2), Terramiggi (1), Ashton Smith (1), Jake Barrett (1), Jason Bartlett (1) and Orta (1).
Oswego plays its final game today against Fowler.
