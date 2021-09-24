FULTON — The Oswego modified boys soccer team bounced back after being shut out by Central Square, now keeping Fulton’s White team off the scoreboard in a 3-0 win Wednesday.
Daniel Callen scored the first goal for the Bucs, followed by a Jacob Barrett goal. Callen added an assist on the Barrett goal. Both scores came in the first quarter of the contest.
Oswego’s defense “played high in the field, keeping the ball of out their end (of the field) for most of the game,” coach Michael Patane said.
Jason Bartlett scored the team’s third goal late in the fourth quarter, assisted by Lucas Crannell.
The Bucs’ (1-2) next game is vs. Jamesville-DeWitt on Tuesday.
