EAST SYRACUSE — Peyton Christ scored two goals — the game-tying goal and game-winning goal — in the Oswego modified boys soccer team’s 4-3 win over East Syracuse-Minoa Monday.
The Spartans got on the board early, but Jonah Orta quickly responded with a pass from Jameson Stepien to tie the game 1-1.
ESM added another goal with a shot from outside the goal box, but Daniel Callen tied the game again just a few minutes later.
After some “physical play” as Oswego coach Michael Patane called it, ESM earned a penalty kick to take a 3-2 lead in the third quarter. Orta had a direct kick in the fourth quarter, finding Christ for his first goal to tie the game 3-3.
Just minutes later, Christ dribbled through two defenders and scored the game-winner, propelling the Bucs to victory.
Oswego (3-2) had a match scheduled on the road at Jamesville-DeWitt Wednesday.
