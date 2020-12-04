OSWEGO — Members of the Oswego varsity boys golf team have received all-league recognition in the Salt City Athletic Conference’s Empire Division.
Named to the all-league first team were Mike Douglas, Jack O’Leary, and Neil Roman.
Earning second-team honors were Ryan Bartlett and Kevin Waters.
Jack Hall received all-league honorable mention.
Some Mexico golfers earned all-league honors in the Onondaga High School League’s West Division.
Named to the all-league first team were the Tigers’ Ryan Mosher and Lyle Trimble.
Mexico’s Andre Burns and Jake Hill were selected to the all-league second team.
