OSWEGO — The Oswego Little League Triple A championship and consolation games have been determined.
Both games will take place on Saturday, with the consolation game at 10 a.m. and the championship game to follow at 1 p.m.
In the consolation game, it will be the Knights of Columbus and Oswego Sub Shop.
Vashaw’s Collision and Burke’s Home Center will battle for the Triple A title.
