OSWEGO — Following Game 2 of the Oswego Little League Majors Division championship series, several players and a few other notable individuals earned season-long awards at during the ceremony at Lagoe Field on Monday.

Majors Division Playoff Champions: Firefighters

Majors Division Regular Season Champions: Elks

Triple A Playoff Champions: Burke’s Home Center

Dr. A. Mahon Volunteer of the Year: Concession Stand Staff

Grandparents of the Year: Bobbi Carr and Kay Bradshaw

Josh Uribe Love of the Game Award: Maddon Carr

Sam Losurdo Love of the Game Award: Brett DeGrenier and Gavin Guynn

Westy Arnold Sportsmanship Award: Connor Kelly

Gene Grimshaw Leadership Award: Brett DeGrenier (Police), Connor Kelly (Elks), Eddie Kuzawski (Firefighters), Aidan DeSantis (Vona’s), August Babcock (Lighthouse Lanes), and Mikey Waters (Bosco’s)

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.