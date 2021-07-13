OSWEGO — Following Game 2 of the Oswego Little League Majors Division championship series, several players and a few other notable individuals earned season-long awards at during the ceremony at Lagoe Field on Monday.
Majors Division Playoff Champions: Firefighters
Majors Division Regular Season Champions: Elks
Triple A Playoff Champions: Burke’s Home Center
Dr. A. Mahon Volunteer of the Year: Concession Stand Staff
Grandparents of the Year: Bobbi Carr and Kay Bradshaw
Josh Uribe Love of the Game Award: Maddon Carr
Sam Losurdo Love of the Game Award: Brett DeGrenier and Gavin Guynn
Westy Arnold Sportsmanship Award: Connor Kelly
Gene Grimshaw Leadership Award: Brett DeGrenier (Police), Connor Kelly (Elks), Eddie Kuzawski (Firefighters), Aidan DeSantis (Vona’s), August Babcock (Lighthouse Lanes), and Mikey Waters (Bosco’s)
