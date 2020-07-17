OSWEGO — The Police edged the defending Oswego Little League Majors Division champs 2-1 in a dramatic pitching duel on July 11.
Brett DeGrenier pitched a complete game with 14 strikeouts for the Police.
Getting hits for the Police were Owen Baldwin (2), DeGrenier, Peyton Turner, and Tyler Huynh with the game-winning base hit.
Daniel Callen pitched a great game for the Elks, striking out 13 batters. David Curry also pitched for the Elks and struck out three batters in the sixth inning.
Adam Greene tripled and doubled for the Elks, and Callen collected two hits.
Great pitching for both teams made for a fast-paced, exciting game for the coaches and spectators.
