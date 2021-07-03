OSWEGO — The Oswego Little League Majors Division baseball playoffs will continue next week.
In the first semifinal game, Vona’s Restaurant will take on the Firefighters at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 6.
In the other semifinal game, the Police will face the Elks at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 7.
The winners advance to the best-of-three championship series. Dates for those games are July 10, 12, and 13 (if necessary).
All games are to be played at Lagoe Field at the Little League complex at Fort Ontario.
