OSWEGO — The second game of the three-game series between the Firefighters and the Police for the Oswego Little League Majors Division championship is scheduled for today at 6 p.m.
The Firefighters won Game 1, 9-7, on Saturday to open the series. Members of both the Oswego Police Department and Oswego City Fire Department were in attendance, and brought patrol cars and fire engines. OPD Officer Chelsea Giovo threw out a ceremonial opening pitch.
A game recap from Saturday's game, will be in Tuesday's Palladium-Times, as well as on oswegocountynewsnow.com. The website will also feature a photo gallery from Saturday's contest.
