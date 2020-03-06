OSWEGO — The Oswego Lacrosse Club will be holding a general meeting on Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Canale’s Restaurant in Oswego. All members are welcome to attend.
Registration for this year’s spring/summer season is now open at www.oswegolacrosseclub.com.
The following age groups are available for registration: boys for grades kindergarten through first, third through fourth, fifth through sixth, and seventh through eighth; girls for grades kindergarten through second, third through fourth, and fifth through sixth.
There is a cost for each age-group division. Discounts are available for multiple children. If needed, scholarships and loaner equipment are also available.
For questions, email oswegolacrosseclub@icloud.com or visit the Oswego Lacrosse Club Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.