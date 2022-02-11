The Oswego Lacrosse Club has opened registration for the 2022 Spring/Summer season. Registration is open for K-2, 3-4 and 5-6 grade boys and girls teams.
Note: You are registering for your player’s current school year. 7-8 and high school teams will register later in the spring.
Teams typically practice two times per week until games start in June, and then usually one practice and one game a week. Practice nights are usually Mondays and Wednesdays, but may vary based on schedules. You can go to www.oswegolacrosseclub.com to register; click on login (returning players) or register for new players.
Some browsers may give you an error on the above website, if so please use https://tshq.bluesombrero.com/default.aspx?portalid=22574.
Questions: email oswegolacrosseclub@icloud.com.
The Oswego Lacrosse Club will also hold its next meeting, for all members, on Tuesday, Feb. 15, at 7:30 p.m. in the upstairs of Canale’s Restaurant on West Utica Street.
