OSWEGO — The Oswego junior varsity boys volleyball team capped off its season this past weekend at their end of the season tournament.
After receiving a first-round bye, the Bucs defeated rival Jamesville-DeWitt 2-1 (25-12, 23-25 and 25-21). The win propelled them into the championship game, where Oswego looked to avenge its only loss of the regular season to Cicero-North Syracuse.
The Bucs fell just short in the championship, losing to the Northstars 25-17 in the deciding third set after splitting the first two sets 25-21 and 25-19, respectively.
The tournament ended what was a great season for the Bucs, who finished the regular season with a 15-1 record, beating the likes of J-D, Fayetteville-Manlius, Liverpool, East-Syracuse Minoa, Baldwinsville, Central Square, Living Word Academy and Syracuse City along the way. The Bucs’ lone loss came to CNS in the final game of the regular season.
Oswego’s success came from an emphasis on playing the game the right way, enjoying the sport, playing smart, and improving technical skills in their efforts throughout the season, according to coach Josh Carney.
Mac Fitzgerald handled the setting duties this year, while both Cooper Fitzgerald and Jack Donovan paced the team with their solid all-around play as outside hitters.
Aidan Evans and Troy Lilly held down the fort as middle hitters, using a combination of both power and touch to score points for the Bucs.
Charlie Cherchio was a dominant force as a right side blocker, and Braydin Spath developed into the team’s “renaissance man,” playing every position throughout the season.
The Bucs were anchored in the back row with efforts by libero Nick Besaw, and defensive specialists Oly Hoefer and Owen Sincavage. Cam Zufelt-Loughrey showed dramatic improvement throughout the season, and proved to be a great team player for the Bucs.
