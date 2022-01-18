SYRACUSE — The Oswego indoor track teams competed in the Fred Kirschenheiter Memorial Invitational on Saturday, with the boys team placing sixth, and the girls team placing third overall.
Riley King placed first in the girls’ weight throw, setting a school record distance of 32’10”. King also placed sixth in the girls’ 55-meter hurdles (10.60) and seventh in the girls’ shot put (23’9”).
Laura Bennett placed sixth in the girls’ 3,000-meter, with a time of 13:24.66.
Andrew Shaver (11:45.12) placed ninth in the boys’ 3,000-meter, while Brodie Wood placed fifteenth with a time of 12:48.17.
The Bucs’ girls relay team placed fifth in the 4x400 relay. The team of Keziah Angeleri, Audrey Donovan, Anne Niger, and Nashalis Reyes recorded a time of 4:54.49. Oswego’s boys relay team also placed fifth in the 4x400. The team of Ethan Hyland, Zachary Hoefer, Kieran Carter, and Kian McCarthy posted a time of 4:23.20.
Stephanie Sprague placed 10th in the girls’ 1,000-meter, recording a time of 4:21.97. On the boys’ side, Dairo Reyes placed eighth in the 1000 meter, posting a time of 3:08.65. Brodie Wood placed 18th with a time of 3:53.61, while Kian McCarthy placed 20th with a time of 3:58.88.
Oswego’s Victoria Payne placed third in the girls’ 55-meter, with a time of 7.94. Noladia Blum finished 15th with a time of 8.48, and Molly Wells finished 21st with a time of 9.07 for the Bucs.
Luis Rivera placed 21st in the boys’ 55-meter, posting a time of 7.66. Olyver Hoefer finished 27th with a time of 7.93, and Richard Green was just behind him, finishing 28th with a time of 7.95.
Anne Niger placed 10th in the girls’ 600-meter, recording a time of 2:03.99, while Nashalis Reyes finished 13th with a time of 2:13.57. Madeline Brown placed 19th, posting a time of 2:57.99 for Oswego.
On the boys’ side, Dairo Reyes finished 11th in the boys’ 600-meter with a time of 1:45.04. Daniel Dunn placed 13th, posting a time of 1:45.58, while Ethan Hyland’s time of 1:53.03 was good enough to place 16th.
Madeleine Shaver finished eighth in the girls’ 1,500-meter, posting a time of 5:52.73, and Laura Bennett finished 11th with a time of 5:59.05. Stephanie Sprague placed 18th with a time of 7:30.93. On the boys’ side, Andrew Shaver placed 17th in the 1,600-meter, with a time of 5:41.49. Brodie Wood finished 25th with a time of 6:25.26.
Stephanie Sprague placed 18th in the girls' 55-meter hurdles with a time of 12.61. Ethan LoCastro won the boy’s 55-meter hurdles, earning first place with a time of 8.36. Kelwin Reyes placed 5th with a time of 10.05.
Victoria Payne placed second in the girls’ 300-meter, posting a time of 44.76. Noladia Blum finished sixth with a time of 47.96, while Molly Wells finished 15th with a time of 55.35. Richard Green placed 20th in the boys’ 300-meter with a time of 45.92. Zachary Hoefer finished 21st, recording a time of 45.97.
The Oswego girls’ team placed fourth of five teams in the 4x800 race, posting a time of 12:24.43. The team consisted of Laura Bennett, Anne Niger, Nashalis Reyes, and Molly Wells. The boys’ team placed seventh out of eight teams in the 4x800 race with a time of 10:44.78. The boys’ squad featured Elijah LaNigra, Ethan Hyland, Dairo Reyes, and Andrew Shaver.
The girls’ 4x200 team placed seventh of 12 teams, with a time of 2:06.10. The team consisted of Keziah Angeleri, Noladia Blum, Audrey Donovan, and Monae Fente. The boys’ team placed 3rd in the 4x200 race. The group of Kieran Carter, Olyver Hoefer, Zachary Hoefer, and Luis Rivera posted a time of 1:53.72.
Cordelia Brown finished 5th in the girls’ triple jump with a score of 27’ 1.75”. Keziah Angeleri finished 6th with a score of 22’ 7.00”. Victoria Payne won the girls’ long jump, placing first with a score of 15’ 7.75”.
Ethan LoCastro placed second in the boys’ long jump, posting a score of 19’ 0.00”. Kelwin Reyes placed seventh with a score of 16’ 3.00”.
Monae Fente placed fifth in the girls’ shot put with a score of 25’ 11.00’, while Megan Corrice placed 10th with a score of 22’ 8.25”. Corrice finished ninth in the girls' weight throw with a score of 20’ 9.5’, and Margaret O’Leary placed 12th.
Cordelia Brown and Monae Fente placed third and fourth, respectively, in the girls’ high jump, while Ethan LoCastro placed first for the Bucs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.