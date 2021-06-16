OSWEGO — The 34th annual Oswego Health Golf Tournament was held at Oswego Country Club on June 7, with proceeds benefiting patient care in Oswego County.
The Ontario Lakeshore Associates team won for the fourth year in a row.
There were 152 golfers in the tournament, raising more than $159,000 to support local health care, which “surpassed all expectations,” according to a press release from Oswego Health.
The members of the Ontario Lakeshore Associates, who shot a team score of 59, included Carlos Dator Jr., Louis Castaldo, Zach Farden and Mike Palmitesso.
Also shooting a 59 was the Burritt Motors team, consisting of Rich Burritt, Ryan Hawthorne, Krishna Hill and Alan Occhino. Ontario Lakeshore Associates won the tiebreaker between the two teams with the best score on handicap holes.
Pathfinder Bank’s team of Tom Schneider, John Sharkey, Dan Dorsey Jr. and Craig Fitzpatrick came in third place.
Sadie Moynihan and Pete Donovan won the straightest-drive competition on the first hole. On the par-5 14th hole, Patty Schaefer and Dator Jr. won the longest-drive competition.
There were four closest-to-the-pin contests. The winners were Jim Schaefer (2nd hole), Patty Schaefer and Ben Frary (4th hole), Patty Schaefer and Dennis McCarthy (12th hole), and Moynihan and Nate Bliss (18th hole).
Dorsey Jr. won the putting contest, and Josh Pritchard won the chipping contest.
