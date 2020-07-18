OSWEGO — Due to COVID-19 restrictions regarding social distancing, and for the safety of the community, Oswego Health has announced its fifth annual Run For Your Health 5K will be held virtually between Aug. 8-22.
Runners and walkers of all ages and levels are encouraged to participate.
There is a cost to participate. Runners and/or walkers have two weeks to complete the five-kilometer run/walk. It is suggested to use the Run For Your Health 5K route, however, participants can choose their own route. Routes and times can be uploaded once the participant’s 5K is complete.
All registrants will be entered into a drawing to win prizes. Community members can register online at www.raceroster.com.
Race packets can be picked up on Saturday, Aug. 1, at the Fulton Farmers’ Market between 8 a.m. and noon or on Aug. 6 at the Oswego Farmers’ Market between 3:45-7:45 p.m.
“HealthWay Family of Brands will be our new presenting sponsor this year. We are excited to have them on board and appreciate their dedication to supporting our local health care services,” said Michele Hourigan, Oswego Health’s director of business and community development.
Local businesses or organizations can also enter a team. For more information call Michele Hourigan at 315-326-3788.
The Run For Your Health 5K is part of the Make it Happen 20K Race Series. Oswego Health’s race is the third race in the series. The series concludes with the Go Bucs 5K Run/Walk on Oct. 4.
