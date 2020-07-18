Pictured is the start of the 2019 Run For Your Health 5K. This year’s event is going virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Participants can sign up online at www.raceroster.com. Race packets may be picked up at the Fulton Farmers’ Market on Aug. 1, or at the Oswego Farmers’ Market on Aug. 6. Participants are encouraged to use the Run For Your Health 5K Route, but have the option of choosing their own route.