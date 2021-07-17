OSWEGO — The Oswego Health Foundation’s sixth annual For Your Health 5K will be held Saturday, Aug. 14.
Runners and walkers of all ages and levels are encouraged to participate.
The event will feature a kids’ fun run at 8 a.m. followed by the For Your Health 5K run/walk at 8:30 a.m. at the Seneca Hill campus, between Fulton and Oswego, off State Route 481 on County Route 45A.
Last year’s event was held virtually and raised more than $24,000 with 134 participants.
Awards will be presented to the top three overall male and female 5K finishers in both the walking and running 5K divisions.
Community members can register online at www.raceroster.com/events.
This year’s presenting sponsor is Excellus BlueCross BlueShield.
“We are excited to have the continued support of Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield and we appreciate their dedication to local health care services,” said Michele Hourigan, Oswego Health’s director of business and community development. “This event not only promotes being healthy but is a great way for the community to come out and support the initiatives of their community health care system.”
“Excellus BlueCross BlueShield’s sponsorship of the sixth annual For Your Health 5K is an example of our commitment in supporting local organizations like Oswego Health that share our mission as a nonprofit health plan,” said Mark Muthumbi, regional president of Excellus BlueCross BlueShield. “The funds raised during this community event will provide patient room updates at Oswego Hospital and ensure patients, families, and providers are able to work together with the highest level of quality care. We are proud to be a part of that.”
Local businesses or organizations can also enter a team. For more information, call Michele Hourigan at 315-326-3788.
The For Your Health 5K is part of the Make it Happen 20K Race Series. Oswego Health’s race is the third race in the series. The series concludes with the Go Bucs 5K Run/Walk on Oct. 10.
