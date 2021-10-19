WEEDSPORT — The Oswego, Fulton and Hannibal varsity cross country teams all took part in the Weedsport Invitational Saturday.
For the boys, Oswego came in eighth out of 20 times, while Hannibal finished ninth. Fulton’s team finished in 19th.
On the girls side, the Red Raiders finished in sixth out of 12 teams, while Oswego came in 11th.
OSWEGO
The Bucs’ top finisher on the boys’ side was Andrew Shaver, finishing the 5,000-meter race in 19:25. He came in 11th overall. He was followed by Dairo Reyes (21:26) in 55th, Kelwin Reyes (21:37) in 61st, Daniel Dunn (22:01) in 76th, Elijah Lanigra (22:49) in 96th, Ethan Hyland (30:32) in 189th, and Logan Brayton (37:28) in 206th.
Madeleine Shaver crossed the finish line in ninth overall for the Oswego girls at 22:19. Amanda Connelly was the team’s next finisher (28:04) in 79th, with Laura Bennett (28:22) just a couple spots back in 81st. Nashalis Reyes (30:31) came in 100th, followed by Kaitlyn Donoghue (33:47) in 113th, and Stephanie Sprague (35:14) in 118th.
FULTON
Dylan Waldron was the Fulton boys’ top finisher at Weedsport, crossing the line in 84th with a time of 22:22. Ethan Demars (25:08) came in 144th, with Cody Romanowicz (25:27) coming in 145th. Tyler Osborne (26:22) finished in 163rd, while Walter Metcalf was the final finisher for the Red Raiders (29:17) in 184th.
For the Red Raider girls, Abigail Mainville finished in eighth overall at 22:09. Olivia Hendrickson crossed in 23:41, finishing in 19th. The other runners included Harper Ells (24:48) in 34th, Meilin Lamanna (25:35) in 44th, Ava Demars (27:57) in 77th, Joely LaPage (27:58) in 78th, and Alexis Bush (39:51) in 124th.
HANNIBAL
Gavin Griffin was Hannibal’s top finisher in 23rd, finishing the 5,000-meter race in 19:59. Sean Taylor (20:50) was 40th. He was followed by Noah Melita (21:33) in 57th, Brady Kuc (21:39) in 63rd, Alex Hall (23:41) in 117th, Ethan Skiff (26:06) in 160th, and Hunter Searor (32:25) in 195th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.