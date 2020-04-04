MARCELLUS — The Oswego girls grades 5-6 travel basketball team fell short in its quest for a title recently in the Marcellus Tournament.
The competition was held March 7-8 at Driver Middle School in Marcellus.
The Oswego girls tied for third place after losing to Liverpool in the semifinals.
The Bucs defeated Marcellus, but lost to Baldwinsville on the first day of the tournament.
The next day, Oswego defeated East Syracuse-Minoa in overtime to advance to the semifinals, falling to Liverpool in overtime.
Here are recaps of the Oswego team’s games in the tourney.
Oswego 25, Marcellus 20: Oswego jumped out to a quick start and dominated the first half against the tournament hosts.
The Bucs led 15-6 at halftime. In the first half, Peyton Bond had four points, Giada Pezzlo scored three, and Oswego got two points apiece from Madisyn Mills, Josephina Scanlon-Howland, Ella Warner, and Deysha Cruz.
In the second half, Oswego still controlled the tempo, but the Mustangs made it close at the end. Pezzlo had four points in the second half for the Bucs, while Bond, Mills, and Warner had two points apiece.
Pezzlo finished the game with seven points and was followed by Bond (6), Mills (4), Warner (4), Scanlon-Howland (2), and Cruz (2).
Baldwinsville 25, Oswego 17: The Bees jumped out to an 8-0 advantage, but Oswego responded by taking a 13-12 lead by halftime.
Pezzlo had all 13 of the Bucs’ points in the first half.
Baldwinsville proved to be too much in the second half and pulled away in the last few minutes to clinch the victory. Bond and Pezzlo each had two points each for Oswego down the stretch.
Oswego 20, ESM 18 (OT): Oswego held a 10-9 advantage at halftime. Pezzlo notched four first-half points. Bond, Warner, and Maria Sweet tallied two points apiece in the half.
Sweet’s six points in the second half and overtime helped the Bucs to the important victory. Scoring two points each for Oswego in the second half were Bond and Warner.
For the game, Sweet led the way with eight points. Bond, Warner, and Pezzlo each had four.
Liverpool 17, Oswego 15 (OT): The Bucs used a strong first half to lead 8-4 at the intermission in a defensive battle. Sweet and Cruz each had four points in the half.
In the second half, Liverpool started on a 7-0 run. Oswego came back in the final 45 seconds to send the game to overtime tied at 13-13. Bond canned a 3-pointer and Abbie Ohnmacht sank a jumper for Oswego.
Liverpool outscored the Bucs 4-2 in the three-minute extra frame to advance to the finals.
Sweet finished with six points for Oswego. Cruz had four points, Bond had three, and Ohnmacht two.
Also playing for Oswego in the two-day tournament were Josie Metcalf, Addison Britt, and Mary Ann Cherchio.
