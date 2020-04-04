Pictured are some of the members of the Oswego grades 5-6 girls travel basketball team following its victory over Marcellus in the first game of the Marcellus Tournament. From left are Mary Ann Cherchio, Josie Metcalf, Madisyn Mills, Josephina Scanlon-Howland, Abbie Ohnmacht, Giada Pezzlo, and Peyton Bond.