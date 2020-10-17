FAYETTEVILLE — The Oswego varsity boys golf team captured the championship of the Salt City Athletic Conference Empire Division Tournament on Thursday at Green Lakes.
Oswego finished with a total score of 393 to cruise to the victory over Jamesville-DeWitt (407) and Auburn (427) in the five-team event.
Senior Ryan Bartlett earned medalist honors, shooting a 74 over 18 holes.
The Bucs’ Jack Hall carded a 77 to tie for second place, and Mike Douglas shot a 79 to tie for fourth.
Neil Roman tied for sixth with an 81, and Jack O’Leary and Lukas Cady tied for eighth place as each shot an 82. Kevin Waters placed 12th with an 86.
