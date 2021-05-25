CENTRAL SQUARE — Oswego High School sophomore golfers Sydny Frantz and Catherine Callen played in the Central Square Invitational on May 21 along with the three other teams that make up the Salt City Athletic Conference (East Syracuse-Minoa, Jamesville-DeWitt, and Auburn).
In all, 32 players took to the front nine at Greenview Country Club on a hot afternoon to do battle on one of central New York’s most renowned courses.
Callen shot a 6-over-par score of 42 to lead the entire field. She finished six strokes ahead of the runner-up.
Her stellar nine-hole round included three straight pars on holes 6, 7, and 8, and no score higher than a bogey.
Oswego coach Dan Rose said Callen has been making a name for herself this season as one of the elite individual golfers in the SCAC as well as Section III. She has posted top-five finishes in three of the four tournaments she has played in this season.
This was Callen’s first time as the overall medalist.
With the Section III Tournament on the horizon (teams from across the region will gather at Kanon Valley Country Club on June 8), both Callen and Rose are happy with her progress.
“Catherine is driving the ball well and putting for a lot more birdies and pars. We will continue to work on consistency and stamina,” said Rose.
Callen will need all of her stamina on June 8. The sectional tournament will be an 18-hole contest. In the meantime, the girls will finish the regular season with an invitational at ESM (Arrowhead Golf Course) and the SCAC League Tournament at The Links at Erie Village.
Frantz, who has been steadily improving for the Bucs, had her best nine-hole score of the season at Central Square. Playing golf for a little over a month now, Frantz finished with a score of 65, walking off the final green satisfied with her progress at this stage in her development.
“My score is headed in the right direction,” Frantz said with a smile as she packed up near the newly renovated Greenview clubhouse after the round.
