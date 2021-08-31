SYRACUSE — Six golfers from Oswego High School competed at Drumlins Country Club in Syracuse on Monday in a Section III season opening, nine-hole tournament comprised of all 12 teams from the Salt City Athletic Conference. The one day competition gives teams a chance to see where they stand in comparison to all the high school teams in their conference, according to Oswego coach Dan Rose.
Oswego has won the Drumlins Invitational four times (2001, 2003, 2010, and 2016).
Competing in the event this season for the Bucs were freshmen Kevin Waters, Gavin Ruggio and Tanner Palmitesso along with seniors Lukas Cady, Jack O’Leary and Jack Hall.
At the end of the day, Oswego’s best five golfers out of six scores totaled 207, placing them in a tie for third among the small schools and a tie for fifth overall. Scoring for the Bucs were Lukas Cady (39), Jack O’Leary (43), Jack Hall (38), Kevin Waters (41), and Gavin Ruggio (46).
Oswego will head back to Drumlins today to play a match against invitational winners Jamesville-DeWitt.
