Oswego golf seniors

In the photo above, from left to right, are Billy Waterbury, Jack Hall, Lukas Cady, coach Dan Rose, Neil Roman and Jack O’Leary. 

 Provided photo

OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity golf team won its final home match of the season, sweeping Central Square and Syracuse at Oswego Country Club Thursday. The Bucs beat both teams 191-246. Jack Hall led the team with a 35, followed by Lukas Cady who carded a 37. Neil Roman came in with a 38 while Billy Waterbury shot a 40. Jack Hall and Jack O’Leary both shot a 41. The Bucs travel to East Syracuse-Minoa Monday, before the Section III Championships on Wednesday at Green Lakes State Park.

