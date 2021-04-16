OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity girls volleyball team lost to East Syracuse-Minoa 3-1 on Wednesday in Powers Gymnasium at Leighton Elementary School.
ESM won the match by game scores of 25-21, 21-25, 25-22, and 25-22.
The match also served as Oswego’s Senior Night. The Bucs honored seniors Mary Culeton, Francesca Scanlon, Lily Mathews, and Audrey Flint for their contributions to the program.
Oswego coach Tom Grover said it has been an advantage to have the four seniors lead the way for such a young roster with a few freshmen and many first-year varsity players.
“Having the seniors to explain things to them, ‘Hey this is what it’s supposed to look like,’ or ‘Hey, this is what we should be doing or how you should be doing this,’ and advising them through all of this with fundamental things that maybe I didn’t catch has been key,” Grover said. “It’s been awesome to have them.”
In the opening game, ESM went on a six-point run at the start before Grover called a timeout to slow things down. Oswego battled back behind a couple of runs and got as close as three points, but the Spartans went on to a 25-21 victory.
ESM got off to a similar start in the second game, taking a three-point lead before Culeton served a couple of aces. The Spartans led for a majority of the game before Oswego rallied behind a serving streak from Scanlon. She got the Bucs to within two before ESM called a timeout at 18-16.
Mathews went on a five-point serving streak to help the Bucs move on to a 25-21 win in game two.
Even with effective serving by Culeton and a couple of kills by Riley King, Oswego trailed most of the third game. The Spartans had a long run in the middle of the game. Although a four-point serving streak by Mathews eventually tied the game at 19-19, a four-point run by the Spartans propelled them to a 25-22 triumph.
The teams traded points during much of the fourth game. ESM’s Alana Day had three aces in an eight-serve span to give the Spartans a six-point lead. Oswego tried to climb back, but ESM held off the Bucs 25-22 to close out the match.
Grover said the team’s youth and “getting in their own heads” led to a lot of those ESM point streaks.
“They make one mistake and then they go down the tunnel of, ‘Oh, I’m going to make more and more and more (mistakes)’ instead of just clearing their heads, getting where they need to be and pushing through the ball,” he said. “They’re all good passers, they just have to make sure they know that.”
Culeton led the Bucs with 11 kills, nine digs, three aces, and a block, and King tallied eight kills, five digs, and three aces.
Vanessa Tassie and Katie Nettles each had 12 assists. Flint had three blocks and an ace, Mathews served three aces, and Scanlon added two aces.
With the number of attackers on the team, Grover said he has been able to use that to the team’s advantage, but it hasn’t been used to its full potential due to the shortened season.
“We like to spread the ball around, making it so that the other team is guessing on where we’re going to go with our offense,” Grover said. “With a longer season, we could’ve added more plays. We’re just installing plays now with only two games to go. COVID made it hard for us, but here we are.”
Along with the shorter campaign, with two freshmen as setters — Tassie and Halia Trapasso — as well as a junior, Nettles, it has been a lot of learning throughout the year for the two younger Bucs.
“We have two ninth-grade setters and they’re learning the system, but they’ve come a long way. I’m very impressed even with tonight’s performance,” Grover said. “It’s a real advantage to have two girls that put forth the effort that they do. It’s definitely a light at the end of the tunnel into next year.”
Oswego (2-7) has two matches left in the season, including its next matchup against Auburn (3-6) today. The Maroons played at Oswego on April 1, and Oswego won in a three-game sweep.
“I keep telling them throughout the season that they just have to finish a game. … We have to push through and make sure we can get through to the 25th point,” Grover said. “(We have to) make sure we have our offense where we want it to be and work on our passing because that’s what ultimately delivered us a loss tonight.”
