OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity girls volleyball team lost to Cortland in the Section III Class A quarterfinal matchup Friday at Leighton Elementary.
The Bucs won the first set 25-20, but then the Purple Tigers won the next three sets 25-21, 25-21 and 25-15 to advance to the semifinals.
Oswego ends its season with a 6-8 record and as the No. 4 seed of the tournament.
Cortland travels to Fulton on Wednesday for a 6 p.m. matchup in the semifinals. The winner of the game will take on the victor of the other semifinal game between Jamesville-DeWitt and Central Square.
The championship game is tentatively set for Saturday at Phoenix Middle School.
