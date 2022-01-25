OSWEGO — For the Oswego girls varsity hockey team, it turns out that when it comes to Senior Night, the fourth time’s the charm.
The Bucs postponed their Senior Night celebration three times before ultimately being able to honor the team’s five seniors on their fourth try ahead of a 6-0 loss to Skaneateles on Tuesday.
“It’s just been one of those years,” said Oswego head coach Mark Fierro. “With everything that happened last year with COVID, and now this year, it’s been tough. We’re just glad we got the game in to honor those girls. It’s been great having them.”
The Bucs have five seniors this season: Kat Winchek, Isabella Koproski, Meghan Kenyon, Emilia Georgi and Mackenzie Astle.
Astle, who has been a member of the varsity team for five years, said it was “amazing” to be able to be with the team on Senior Night.
“It’s really just absolutely amazing to be with my friends that turned into family,” Astle said. “It’s just the greatest feeling in the world.”
While the Bucs have plenty of experienced players, including Astle, one of the team’s seniors is a relatively new face: Georgi, an exchange student from Germany.
“(Emilia) has had a lot of fun with us, and we’ve had a lot of fun with her,” said Fierro. “She’s teaching the girls just a little bit of German, and we’re teaching her a little bit of hockey.”
Once the puck dropped, Skaneateles went to work, quickly scoring the game’s first goal. Less than three minutes into the opening period, Lizzy Sachar beat Oswego goaltender Nyah Dawson to put the Lakers up, 1-0.
Skaneateles doubled the lead in the second period, with Sachar’s second goal making it 2-0.
“It was a tough night for us,” said Fierro. “They’re a good skating team and we couldn’t stay with them tonight.”
Oswego had several chances, but couldn’t convert through the first two periods. In the third period, the floodgates opened, with the Lakers scoring four times in the frame.
Scout Oudemool wrapped around the net and put the puck just under the crossbar to make it 3-0, then scored again, burying a wrist shot in the slot minutes later. Rebecca Cain made it 5-0 with under three minutes to play, finishing a rebound off a shot from Oudemool.
A goal from Adriana Barbuto with 1:39 left brought the game to a 6-0 final.
The final result contrasts from the first meeting between the two teams, a 3-1 win for Skaneateles on Dec. 7. Fierro said the two matchups were “a tale of two different teams” for Oswego.
“We were skating a little bit better at that point,” said Fierro. “When we went down there to play them, we played them tough.”
On Tuesday, however, Skaneateles had no trouble finding their way to the net, something Fierro took note of.
“A lot of their goals were just, they had a girl standing in front of the net, wide open,” Fierro said. “You can’t let that happen. They have a couple girls that can really bury the puck, we gave them too much time and space, and they killed us.”
Dawson made 19 saves on 25 shots in the loss for Oswego. Oudemool had two goals and three assists for Skaneateles, while Sachar added two goals and an assist.
Cain and Barbuto scored goals for the Lakers, while Katie Combs and Julia Quinn each picked up assists. Isabelle Wells made 17 saves in net, recording a shutout.
As the emotions of Senior Night wear off, the Bucs prepare for sectional play to begin. Fierro said his only message to the team after the loss is to “put that behind us.”
“We start sectionals later in the week, and we may very well see this team again,” said Fierro.
