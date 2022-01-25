Oswego, NY (13126)

Today

Bitterly cold. Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 4F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Bitterly cold. Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 4F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snowfall around one inch.