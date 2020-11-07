OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity girls tennis team lost to Central Square 5-2 last Saturday on Senior Day.
Prior to the match, the Buccaneer seniors were recognized for their contributions to the program. Honored were Sonja Anderson, Laura Cummings, Kimberly Kaleta, Kaila Loadwick, Courtney Mills, Morgan Samson, Samantha-Hua Terpening, and Mallory Weigelt.
Oswego’s points came in singles matches. At first singles, Anderson defeated Peyton Webb 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.
Cummings at second singles won her match 7-6 (7-2), 3-6, 6-3 over Savannah Gunther.
Central Square’s Karisa Turk defeated Weigelt at third singles 6-3, 6-1.
At first doubles, the Redhawks’ Lauren Foland and Carolyn Lederer won 6-3, 6-2 over Erica Henderson and Mills.
Oswego’s second doubles team of Loadwick and Allyson Bruns lost 6-0, 7-6 (7-5) to Grace Roberts and Arianna Smolnik.
Central Square’s third doubles team of Olivia Whewell and Karina Stewart won 6-2, 6-1 over Kaleta and Samson.
At fourth doubles, the Redhawks’ Samantha Young and Isabelle Kennedy prevailed 6-0, 6-2 over Nikki Regan and Zoe Lisk.
Cortland 5, Oswego 2: On Wednesday at Cortland, Oswego fell to the host Purple Tigers, 5-2.
Oswego’s wins came at second and third singles. At second singles, Laura Cummings defeated Jordan Vail, 11-9. Oswego’s third singles player, Courtney Mills, topped Rowan Harbin by a 10-6 score.
The closest doubles match saw Oswego’s fourth doubles team of Zoe Lisk and Nikki Regan fall 10-7 to Margaret Starr and Sam Engst-Mansilla.
