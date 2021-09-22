OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity girls tennis team swept Fowler 7-0 Monday in the Buccaneers’ final home match of the 2021 season.
Oswego also honored its four senior members during the match: Lauren Fitzsimmons, Olivia Griffiths, Erica Henderson and Leslie Warner.
Warner defeated Fowler’s Sofia Rifanburg in third singles (6-0, 6-0). The senior duo of Griffiths and Fitzsimmons defeated the Falcons’ first doubles team of Railynn Olivier and Tyara Oliver (6-2, 7-5).
Nikki Regan won at first singles (6-2, 4-6, 7-5), and Allyson Bruns prevailed at second singles (6-0, 6-2). Since Fowler only had five players, the Falcons were forced to forfeit second, third and fourth doubles.
The Bucs’ next match is at Fulton today before closing out the regular season with an away match at Jamesville-DeWitt on Monday.
