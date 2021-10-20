SYRACUSE — The Oswego varsity girls swimming and diving team competed in the Salt City Athletic Conference Championships Friday and Saturday at Nottingham High School.
The Bucs won 10 of the 12 events at the championships. Several best times were posted, including a new school record, according to coach Josh Lerch.
Oswego also posted five cut times for the New York State Championship meet, as well as three Section III Championship cut times. Now, the Bucs will bring 11 girls to sectionals, and four to states.
The team’s “A” 200 medley relay of Ciarrah Tynan, Mallory Upcraft, Joscelyn Coniski and McKenzie Partlow won with a final time of 1:57.66. The time is now fourth-best in Section III, Lerch said.
Sydney DeLapp won the 200-yard freestyle in 1:55.88, only to be followed by teammate Tynan, who came in second place with a final time of 2:06.64. Lerch added that Tynan’s time is currently third in the section.
Brenna Williams (16th, 2:26.22) and Emily Conzone (20th, 2:28.28) both qualified for sectionals in the 200-yard freestyle.
Oswego won its third consecutive event with Upcraft taking home the 200-yard individual medley in 2:15.86.
Wing won the 50-yard freestyle in 24.22, out-touching second-place finisher Gwenyth Lister of Jamesville-DeWitt by .76 of a second. Partlow finished in fifth in the event for the Bucs at 26.98. Wing’s time qualified her for the state championships in November, and also broke a 25-year-old school record. Her time is also second in the section, and fifth in the state, Lerch mentioned.
Mackenzie Mulcahey was the lone diver for the Bucs Saturday at the SCAC Championships. She posted an 11-dive score of 179.50, qualifying her for the Section III championships.
Wing hopped right back in the pool for the next swimming event, the 100-yard butterfly, and also won that as well in 59.24. The time also qualified her for the event in the state championship as well, and is fifth in the section.
Coniski (1:07.62) finished in fourth in the 100-yard butterfly, while Williams (1:16.92) came in seventh.
DeLapp also won the 100-yard freestyle in 52.63, four seconds ahead of second place. With the lifetime personal best, she also qualified for the state championship meet and sits in third in the section, and sixth in the state.
Tynan, the lone entry in the 500-yard freestyle for the Bucs, won with a final time of 5:30.19, beating second place by 22 seconds.
Oswego also won the 200-yard freestyle relay. The foursome of DeLapp, Partlow, Coniski and Wing finished in 1:41.96, just a quarter of a second off the state cut time. The squad currently sits fourth in the section.
Coniski was also the top finisher for Oswego in the 100-yard backstroke, coming in 11th with a time of 1:11.56. It was the only swimming event that Oswego didn’t win.
Upcraft came in second in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:11.06. Partlow also finished for the Bucs in 11th, finishing in 1:22.67.
The Bucs swept the relays with a victory in the 400-yard freestyle relay. Wing, Tynan, Upcraft and DeLapp won the event in 3:42.61, qualifying for the state championship meet. Currently, the relay’s time sits in second in the section and eighth in the state.
“I was very pleased with how well the girls looked at this meet. They’ve been working hard in practice and it’s really starting to show,” Lerch said. “I’m very excited to see where they’re going to end up in a few weeks at sectionals and then two weeks later at the state championships.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.