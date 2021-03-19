NEW HARTFORD — The Oswego varsity girls swim team lost to host New Hartford 107-76 on Thursday.
Aunna Metelsky won the 50-yard freestyle for Oswego with a time of 26.72.
Sydney DeLapp won the 100 free (56.40) for the Bucs, and Ciarrah Tynan won the 500 free (5:54.50).
Oswego placed first in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:57.70) with the foursome of Sydney DeLapp, Upcraft, Tynan, and Metelsky.
Placing second in individual events for Oswego were DeLapp in the 200 free (2:03.60), Mallory Upcraft in the 200 medley (2:37.39), Helena Holmes in diving (162.40 points), Metelsky in the 100 butterfly (1:07.37), and Grace Wing in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:23.00).
