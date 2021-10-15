OSWEGO — Thursday’s contest between the Oswego and Fulton varsity girls soccer teams was about more than just soccer, at least in the eyes of the Buccaneers.
Not only was it “Kick Out Cancer” night, where all the proceeds from the donations the players received plus any donations at the game went to Peaceful Remedies, a local non-profit aimed to help those with life-altering illnesses, but members of the Oswego Youth Soccer Association “paraded” out with the players for the starting lineups and some played a mini-game during halftime.
“It all shows the class of these girls,” coach Anthony Richmond said. “It was that team aspect. They wanted to give back and they wanted to have the little kids here. … It was a great night.”
On the field, even though the final result was a 1-1 tie against the Red Raiders, Oswego still hit the qualifying mark for sectionals, which are set to begin later this month.
However, Fulton, with the tie, has one last shot to hit that same mark with contest on Saturday. With a win, the Red Raiders are in.
“We’re hoping on Saturday we can have that same sense of joy that (the Bucs) had tonight,” Fulton coach George Beckwith said.
The Bucs opened the scoring with 19:31 left in the opening frame. Mia Fierro got a deep shot from about 20 yards out to go just over the hands of Fulton goalie Lydia Mirabito. With how hard she’s been working in practice and in games, Richmond said it was nice to see that type of player “rewarded” for scoring the goal.
After quality chances from both sides, the remainder of the first half and majority of the second half remained 1-0. That was until Grace Cleary tied the game with about five minutes left in regulation after getting a second chance once her initial shot bounced back at her off of Oswego goalie Emma Burger’s gloves.
“We slid Grace into the midfield then said, ‘Let’s push her all the way up,” Beckwith said. “By pushing her all the way up, we gave her the opportunity to go through and get that for us.”
Before the overtime periods commenced, it was similar messages from both coaches to their teams. Richmond told his team to keep attacking and not just “sit back and play defense” for the pair of 10-minute overtime frames. Beckwith mentioned to his team to not give up a goal and they’ll “at least get part of the result (they) need.”
Both teams had opportunities to score — the closest being a Fierro free kick with minutes remaining. The ball sailed in the net, but the referee waved it off after some Red Raider defenders who were making a wall weren’t far enough away from the kick. The Bucs weren’t able to convert on the second chance.
“It’s one of those ones that you hate to tie, but I have no problem tying (with Beckwith),” Richmond said. “(He’s a) great coach and a great guy.”
The feelings were mutual for Beckwith.
“Anthony has really turned this group of kids around,” Beckwith said. “He’s got them playing some great soccer. They’re going to be a tough opponent for whoever in sectionals.”
Oswego’s Emma Burger made 12 saves in net for the Bucs.
“It’s unfortunate that the one shot went right back to the (Fulton) player and she hit it. The initial save was phenomenal,” Richmond said. “Emma wants it more and more and it’s a good sign because she’s the only (goalie), but she still wants to get better.”
Mirabito stopped eight stops for the Red Raiders.
“She’s going to give up a lofted ball. But she just works so hard on the ground. Other coaches, they recognize it and they say stuff to me,” Beckwith said. “Maybe it’s the softball thing, but she’s just unbelievable when the ball is on the ground coming at her.”
The Red Raiders (4-8-2) take on Syracuse Saturday in their last chance to qualify for sectionals. Beckwith is hoping to use the hard work that his team put in against Oswego to battle with Syracuse.
“We had to come away with something, and we did. … This was one of those games where all of a sudden where we a little break our way,” he said. “Now we’ve just got to finish the job on Saturday.”
The Bucs (5-8-2) have a game on Saturday against an opponent that is yet to be determined, but Richmond said it will likely be Auburn or Central Square.
Now that Oswego’s spot in the Section III Class A tournament is set, the goal is to get a win over the weekend to “solidify” its spot, and potentially move up a bit.
“It takes the tension off, but their attitude is following our coaching staff’s attitude. If we’re going to go out there (Saturday) and put the uniform on, we might as well win,” Richmond said. “We’re going to get a high seed (in sectionals), but the big thing is just getting into the dance. You never know what’s going to happen.”
