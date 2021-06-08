OSWEGO – The Oswego varsity girls lacrosse team lost to undefeated Auburn by a score of 27-0 on Saturday.
Coming into the game, Oswego coach Ted Beers knew the Bucs were going up against a strong program
The Maroons averaged 20 goals per game this season, and only allowed an average of four in their 13 games.
The Bucs had a much smaller and younger roster compared to Auburn.
Auburn had 12 players register at least one goal. Natalie Calanda-Ryan led the Maroons with six goals and two assists. Ella Doan had three goals and four assists. Caroline Smith, Ella Bouley, and Nora Solomon tallied three goals apiece.
“Auburn’s got several really good shooters. Obviously, that was on point for them today,” Beers said. “Natalie is one of the best shooters in our league and in all of Section III. She puts up goals all the time. It doesn’t matter what team she faces. You can’t stop an offensive threat like her.”
After a 21-0 halftime score, Beers said the Bucs made some adjustments that led to some better offensive chances. Oswego forced several turnovers thanks to Kathleen Winchek and Kylie Fritton, garnering a couple of shots against goaltender Paige Maneri.
Beers also switched goalies, putting Hailey Gill in for the second half. She made six saves on 12 shots. During the first half, Olivia Day made three saves. The Bucs’ defense only allowed a few shots for eight or nine minutes of the second half, as well, according to Beers, “which was really good lacrosse to watch.”
Beers commended Gill for being a player that is always willing to step up and play in goal.
“As a goaltender, it’s not always the one thing people want to do, to jump in between the pipes and say, ‘Go ahead. Shoot at me,’” Beers said. “We were just losing possession between the 12- and the 8-meter (arcs) and it cost us some opportunities.”
The Bucs had a game on Monday against Syracuse. It was also Oswego’s Senior Night for the eight upperclassmen on the roster.
Moving into the offseason, Beers said he hopes the program will see larger roster sizes, especially after seeing the growth of this year’s JV team, which had several players step up, he added. He’s also looking forward to seeing what Allyson Bruns can do in goal at the varsity level.
“I’m happy with the JV group this year. We’ll introduce a lot of them to varsity next year and we’re going to return a lot of girls next year with our large junior class,” Beers said.
