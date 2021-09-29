The Oswego Girls Lacrosse Club won the South Pool division at the Fingerlakes Lacrosse Tournament Sunday. In the front row, from left to right, are Alison Gurney, Caroline Furlong, Lynnae LaPage, Mia Gibson, Rowan Mott, Hailey Freeburn, Claire Hall and Kayleigh Cough. In the middle row are Sophia Waite, Nicholette Licatese, Tenley Smegelsky, Devon Bond and Abigail Mulcahey In the back row are coaches Jennifer Mulcahey, Tabitha Pelkey and Ellen Gibson.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- New York health chief, Cuomo defender, resigning (2)
- Katko at Fort Ontario as National Park push enters comment period (2)
- Court halts construction at Port of Oswego (1)
- Oswego modified boys soccer defeats Fulton (1)
- Ariola scores 2 goals in Mexico’s shutout over Hannibal (1)
- Fulton boys soccer drops game to Utica Proctor (1)
- Truth matters in 'out of control' world (1)
- Port City flight attendant transports Afghan refugees to America (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.