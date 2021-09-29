Oswego Girls Lacrosse Club
Provided photo

The Oswego Girls Lacrosse Club won the South Pool division at the Fingerlakes Lacrosse Tournament Sunday. In the front row, from left to right, are Alison Gurney, Caroline Furlong, Lynnae LaPage, Mia Gibson, Rowan Mott, Hailey Freeburn, Claire Hall and Kayleigh Cough. In the middle row are Sophia Waite, Nicholette Licatese, Tenley Smegelsky, Devon Bond and Abigail Mulcahey  In the back row are coaches Jennifer Mulcahey, Tabitha Pelkey and Ellen Gibson.

