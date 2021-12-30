OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity girls hockey team fell 2-1 to Section X's Potsdam Thursday at the Crisafulli Ice Skating Rink.
Alaina DiBlasi notched the Buccaneers' lone goal in the contest.
Oswego returns to the ice on Jan. 6 vs. Skaneateles.
For a full game story and photos from the game, see the Tuesday issue of The Palladium-Times and oswegocountynewsnow.com.
