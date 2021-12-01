OSWEGO — Coming into the game against Clinton, the defending state champions from 2020, the Oswego varsity girls hockey team was “a little worried,” knowing the dominance the Warriors have.
But for the first two periods, despite being down 2-0 during the second intermission, Oswego coach Mark Fierro said the Bucs were skating with them and competing well.
Then Clinton’s Drew Kopek recorded her fourth and fifth goals of the season 79 seconds apart, followed by a Hailey Kwiatkowski goal immediately after, pushing the Warriors to a 5-0 victory Tuesday.
“We didn’t outskate them, that’s for sure. But we were with them. We battled with them. Really, we just have the one shift we gave up two goals and it kind of fell apart for us there in the third,” Fierro said. “I don’t know if we ran out of gas or just didn’t get the breaks at the end. But you’re not going to win many games when you can’t put the puck in the net.”
Oswego kept Clinton’s strong offense at bay for the opening eight minutes before Kwiatkowski got a shot off in some chaos in front of the net to give the Warriors a 1-0 lead.
The Bucs had a few chances but most were deflected away from the net.
Gretchen Grimm scored with 50 seconds left in the second period to give the Warriors a 2-0 lead off a rebound, with the original shot coming from Leola Johnson.
Oswego was limited to just six shots after the first 30 minutes of the game, all of which were stopped by Casey Clausen.
“We didn’t have a lot of great chances tonight and that was the difference,” Fierro said.
The quick flurry of goals from Kopek and Kwiatkowski put the game out of reach for Clinton. Fierro added that Kopek has a “heck of a shot,” skating around multiple Buc defenders before getting both shots off — one of which went off the crossbar, and another was short-handed.
“We did a good job in the first two periods keeping (Kopek) away from the goal,” he said. “Then we kind of forgot about our game plan which was to make sure we don’t back in and let her shoot.”
Despite the score, Fierro was pleased with Nyah Dawson’s performance, making 24 saves on 29 shots. She made 18 saves alone in the first two periods.
“She kept us in it for most of the games. It was just a brief spurt there in an under two-minute time frame,” Fierro said. “We gave up those three goals. You can’t do that against a good team like Clinton and expect to have success.”
Oswego’s (1-1) next game is Tuesday at Skaneateles — another tough opponent that the Bucs faced four times during the team’s shortened 2021 season.
“It’s a little recovery tomorrow in practice and work on skills then get right back at it then prepare,” he said. “Our offense has to pick up the pace a little bit and pick up their eyes a little bit and see the open people. I thought we had some openings there and we didn’t see it. We didn’t make that pass. We didn’t make the good play. We’ve got to get better at that.”
Even with the result of Tuesday’s game, Fierro said the team is just happy to be back to a regular season — playing some out-of-section opponents and having fans back in the stands.
“Everybody’s happy about this. Last year at this time we thought for sure we weren’t playing, then we got the word late that we had a shortened season. It was great to be on the ice last year,” Fierro said. “The girls are just happy to get on the ice and be able to go and travel. We’re happy about all of that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.