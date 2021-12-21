OSWEGO — In a physical Friday night on the ice, the Massena Red Raiders took a late lead and held on for a 2-1 win over the Oswego girls hockey team.
Oswego head coach Mark Fierro said entering the contest, his team expected to play a tough game against the Section X power.
“Massena, they’re a good team, always,” Fierro said. “The North Country teams are always big, tough, strong girls. We’ve got to show up to play them, we can’t just play weak against a team like that.”
Neither team looked particularly weak, as the teams combined for 13 penalties in the game, eight of those by the Red Raiders. Despite the abundance of opportunities, the Buccaneers could not convert on any power play chances in the game.
“I thought both in the first and second (periods) that we were a little disjointed,” Fierro said. “Our power play was not working tonight, so that didn’t help us.”
The Bucs did strike first, however, with just over two minutes left in the opening period. Sophomore defenseman Alyssa Carr moved the puck into the high slot, where a shot from freshman Alaina DiBlasi deflected through traffic and past Massena goalie Jocelyn White.
“We had a puck in the corner, threw it to the front of the net, went off a shin pad and just bounced in,” Fierro said. “We’ll take goals when we can get them, that’s how we’re going to get our goals.”
The tally gave Oswego a 1-0 lead after the first period, but Massena responded with a strong second frame, tying the game on a goal from Harper Oakes halfway through the period.
Heading into the third in a 1-1 game, Fierro said his team was focused on trying to “win” the period.
“Every third period, we go in with the mindset that we just want to win this period,” he said. “The third is big, and we like to think that we can outskate teams. (Massena is) a good skating team.”
However, just over eight minutes into the third, Oakes found Massena captain Brooke Terry in the slot, and Terry ripped a high shot past Oswego goalie Nyah Dawson to give the Red Raiders a 2-1 lead.
The Bucs pulled the goalie and put pressure on Massena in the final minutes, but couldn’t manage to get the game-tying goal, falling 2-1.
DiBlasi scored Oswego’s lone goal of the night, with assists from Alyssa Carr and Mischa Palmitesso. Dawson stopped 21 of 23 shots for the Oswego in the loss.
Terry and Oakes each recorded a goal and an assist for the Red Raiders. Sophia Prentice added an assist for Massena.
Fierro said he was encouraged by the effort in the waning seconds of the game despite the outcome.
“We set up a little play at the end, and it worked exactly how we wanted it to,” he said. “We got the puck to Mackenzie Astle, she got the shot off, got blocked in front, just a scramble and we couldn’t get another shot off. That’s what happens sometimes.”
The Bucs’ head coach also noted that consistent offense could be a hurdle for the team to overcome. Oswego has scored two goals in their previous three games combined, all losses, and are 1-3 to start the season.
“This year, we have (had) trouble scoring,” Fierro. “You saw at the end there, we’re six-on-four, we had a couple scrambles, just couldn’t put it in the back of the net.”
Ultimately, however, the non-league contest against a quality opponent offered a chance for the team to improve, Fierro added.
“I thought that was a great high school girls hockey game,” he said. “You want to play games like this. Their coach was just saying, they had a couple games that were blowouts early that they won. It’s sometimes hard to play those games. Whether you win 2-1 or lose 2-1, you take those games all day.”
