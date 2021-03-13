EAST SYRACUSE — Senior Mary Culeton scored 17 points as the Oswego varsity girls basketball team closed out its season with a 43-32 victory at East Syracuse-Minoa on Thursday.
The Bucs won two of their final three games.
Also contributing points for Oswego Thursday were Sophia Babcock (10), Andi Colon (5), Allyson Bruns (5), Adriana Ellis (3), and Riley King (3).
Oswego coach Joe Babcock said the Bucs came out fast and seemed determined to avenge an overtime loss to ESM earlier in the season.
“It was our last game of the year, and the first quarter was probably the best quarter we played all year. It was nice to see the energy and confidence,” Coach Babcock said.
The Bucs cashed in on five 3-point shots in that quarter to build an 18-9 advantage.
An evenly played second quarter left Oswego with a 27-19 halftime lead.
Sophomore guard Sophia Babcock had five points in the second quarter and Culeton had four.
“I just can't put into words how proud I am of our lone senior, Mary Culeton. The way Mary led this young team, and the way they looked up to her was just awesome,” Coach Babcock said. “Fredonia is lucky to have her as she is going to have a great college basketball career there.”
A strong start to the third quarter kept the Bucs in control. Culeton netted five points in the period, and Oswego led 38-26 going into the fourth quarter.
The Bucs’ aggressive pressure defense never let ESM get into any offensive rhythm.
“Our defense was on point tonight,” the coach said. “We mixed in some full-court pressure and we also extended our 2-3 zone much more than usual to keep them off balance. All the girls played so hard and left everything on the court. Adriana Ellis and Riley King, both sophomore forwards, were outstanding rebounding and hustling. We pride ourselves in effort, and we had that tonight.”
In the fourth quarter, the Bucs kept up the defensive pressure and never let the Spartans make a run.
“We had girls step up tonight. Allyson Bruns with five points and playing the middle on our zone offense was fantastic. Andi Colon hit a three to start the game and converted a sweet finger-roll layup in the second quarter. Riley King and Adriana Ellis were incredible rebounding and playing defense. Our guard duo of Mary Culeton and Sophia Babcock have led us in scoring all year and did it again tonight,” Coach Babcock said. “The girls on our bench were cheering and being such great teammates. It’s a great group of kids and I could not have been more proud.”
When it was over the Oswego players celebrated with one another, and gave special attention to senior Culeton, who will go on to Fredonia to study finance and continue her basketball career.
