OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity and junior varsity girls basketball teams will be holding a holiday charity free throw hoop shoot after their practice on Dec. 11.
Each player will shoot 100 free throws, and community members are encouraged to donate either a dollar amount per free throw made for a specific player, or donating a lump sum. Donations can also be made on Facebook under coach Joe Babcock’s profile. All the donated money will go toward gifts for local families.
Afterward, players will shop for gifts, wrap and deliver them together.
“Our last hoop shoot for the holidays was two years ago, and we were able to help 16 families, over 30 kids. We hope to crush those numbers this year and help make it an unforgettable holiday season,” Babcock said. “This is a great opportunity to help some local families have a great Christmas while teaching some valuable life lessons to our student-athletes in the process.”
