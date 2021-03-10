OSWEGO — With a fast start and a thrilling finish, the Oswego varsity girls basketball team earned its first victory of the season 36-34 over visiting Cortland on Tuesday.
After leading nearly all of the game, Oswego trailed 34-31 late in the fourth quarter. Buccaneer senior Mary Culeton sank a tying 3-pointer with 55 seconds left. Later, after Sophia Babcock stole the ball and drove, her shot missed, but Adriana Ellis grabbed the rebound and banked home the winning bucket with 4.5 seconds to go.
On Cortland’s final possession, Oswego’s Riley King picked off a pass to secure the triumph.
There were lots of smiles and laughter at the Buccaneers’ end of the floor as the players celebrated the rewards of all their hard work throughout the season.
“You see how excited they are now? It was a big win and it was a fun game,” Oswego coach Joe Babcock said. “We’ve been working hard and getting better every day. That was our goal this year because we have such a young squad.”
The team’s only senior, Culeton, showed tremendous leadership both offensively and defensively. She paced Oswego with 15 points, including the clutch three with the game on the line.
“It was great to see our senior step up and bury that 3-pointer to tie the game,” Babcock said. “It gives me chills just thinking about it, for her to be the only senior and to be the leader she’s been.”
Ellis, a sophomore, canned seven points. Junior Andrealis Colon and sophomore Sophia Babcock netted six points each, and sophomore Allyson Bruns scored two points.
Kirsten Merritt topped the Purple Tigers with 13 points. Also contributing points for Cortland were Kendall Mack (6), Adrianna Murphy (5), Margaret Starr (4), Danielle Benjamin (2), Mallory Turner (2), and Sadie Urtz (2).
Oswego raced out to a 13-2 lead after one quarter, and kept the run going with the first five points of the second stanza for a commanding 18-2 cushion.
“That was our biggest problem all year. We’d come out slow. That was our major focus tonight, coming out with some energy. We came out really strong,” Coach Babcock said.
Oswego’s zone defense cut off the passing lanes and closed out on shooters to frustrate the Tigers early in the game, played without fans in Powers Gymnasium at Leighton Elementary School. Even without the extra motivation a crowd might have provided, the Bucs showed plenty of energy, enthusiasm, and determination.
Sophia Babcock set the tone just seconds into the game with an aggressive drive for a layup through contact. She made the ensuing free throw for a conventional three-point play.
After Cortland’s Starr scored, the Bucs dominated the rest of the period. Colon drilled a three from the left wing and then swished a trey from the right wing to make it 9-2. Babcock tied up Starr, and the possession arrow gave Oswego the ball. Ellis then connected on a 3-pointer from the right wing. A free throw by Culeton gave the Bucs a 13-2 lead.
Steals by Ellis and Culeton ended subsequent Cortland possessions, and King drew a Cortland charging foul just before the end of the opening quarter.
“We came out so fast. I kept telling them that when you get a big lead early, you kind of sit on it, and I didn’t want to do that because I knew Cortland was a pretty good team,” Babcock said.
Culeton made a spinning move to her left for a layup to start the second quarter, and then she swished a triple to make it 18-2. It didn’t seem like the Tigers would make a run, but the Oswego coach’s words proved to be prophetic.
Cortland’s Merritt stole the ball twice and made layups to close out the half, bringing the Tigers to within 20-11 at intermission.
“We went to the half up nine, but it felt like we were losing because Cortland gained all the momentum,” Babcock said.
The visitors charged out with confidence in the third quarter. Murphy canned a foul-line jumper, Merritt drilled a three, Murphy scored from the right baseline, and Benjamin got a steal and basket to tie the game at 20-20 with 5:40 to play in the quarter.
Oswego regained the lead when Culeton and Babcock made 3-pointers, and the Bucs led 26-22 going into the fourth quarter.
After Cortland tied the game 26-26, Culeton hit another 3-pointer, but the Tigers’ Merritt notched a triple at the other end to again tie the game at 29-29.
When Mack drove for a layup, Cortland had its first lead of the game 31-29 with 5:02 remaining. A neat pass from Murphy to Turner in the low post resulted in a layup and a 33-29 Tigers’ lead.
The young Bucs could have folded. Instead, they fought back.
“It was nice to see the resilience of them coming back,” Coach Babcock said. “For a young team to pull that out at the end, that was pretty cool.”
Ellis canned a perimeter shot and Cortland hit a free throw to make it 34-31. After a few empty possessions by both teams, Culeton made a 3-pointer from a few steps beyond the stripe, knotting the game at 34-34 with 55 seconds left.
With 17 seconds left, Cortland had the ball with a chance to win. Sophia Babcock stole it and, although she missed on her shot attempt, Ellis was there for the game-winning putback.
The Bucs had two games left on their schedule, road contests at Auburn on Wednesday and at East Syracuse-Minoa today.
Coach Babcock said he was thankful that the team got a chance to play and gain experience.
“We’re just very happy that we got this abbreviated season in,” he said. “It’s been such a positive experience, and these young girls got to know the offense and gain a lot of knowledge of the game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.