OSWEGO — Three players on the Oswego varsity girls basketball team have received all-league recognition from the Salt City Athletic Conference.
Senior Mary Culeton was a first-team selection, while sophomores Sophia Babcock and Adriana Ellis received all-league honorable mention.
Culeton averaged 12 points, 10 rebounds, and three steals a game for the Bucs.
“Mary was our captain this past season. I’m very proud of the way she led our young team and the way she stepped up her game,” Oswego coach Joe Babcock said. “She played great on both ends of the floor. The stats don’t show her hustle and the great defense she plays. I have really enjoyed coaching her and getting to know her as a person. She’s just a real solid kid who understands that you need to put the work in to get results. She will be missed.”
Sophia Babcock averaged eight points and two steals per game, and Adriana Ellis averaged seven rebounds and two steals per game.
“Our two sophomores stepped up for us this year. Point guard Sophia Babcock was second on the team in scoring and did a great job of taking care of the ball, running our offense, and controlling the tempo of the game. Adriana Ellis got better and better as the season went on. Adriana was second on the team in rebounding and has great defensive instincts. She just plays fearless and leaves it all on the floor,” the coach said.
Also receiving all-league honors were Fulton players Alena Wright (1st team), Natalie Frost (2nd team), and Devon Nicholson, Claire Broderick and Mackenzie Minor (honorable mention).
“This offseason we hope to be able to compete in a summer league and have some open gym time for players’ skill development. Overall it was great that these kids got to play an abbreviated season. We have a great group of kids and our coaching staff really enjoyed working with them and seeing the great progress we made as the season went on,” Babcock said.
