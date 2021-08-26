PHOENIX — Bowling is more than just getting strikes. It’s about striking up lifelong friendships.
That camaraderie was celebrated Saturday when the Fulton and Oswego Women’s Bowling Hall of Fame Banquet was held at RFH’s Hide-A-Way in Phoenix.
The event was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the large crowd in attendance Saturday was excited to gather with friends once again and celebrate new hall of fame inductees and other honorees.
The Fulton Women’s Bowling Hall of Fame inducted Crystal MacDougall and Brenda Rice.
Mary Jane Sereno, Kathy Lacey, and Jeanne Baker were inducted into the Oswego Women’s Bowling Hall of Fame.
In her acceptance speech, Baker seemed to sum up the mood of those in attendance.
She said that bowling provided socialization and good exercise, but it meant more to her than that.
“It’s about getting to know people and being part of a team,” she said. “It’s just a fun game.”
Also recognized at the event were Oswego Female Youth Bowlers of the Year Abigail Chamberlain and Lily Mathews, and Fulton Female Youth Bowler of the Year Alexis Ingersoll, along with Connie Perry Memorial Award recipient Mary Smith.
Here’s a summary of the achievements of this year’s honorees.
FULTON INDUCTEES
Brenda Rice
Rice started bowling when she was about 16 years old and improved rapidly after getting pointers from local pro Joe Losurdo and another standout, Mike McCracken. She bowled in a several leagues and also contributed as a league officer both in Oswego and Fulton. She served on the Fulton Women’s Bowling Association Board of Directors for about five years.
Her average climbed as high as 186, and she rolled a high game of 267 and a top triple of 691 along the way.
In the last tournament in which she bowled, Rice and her doubles partner won the city tournament doubles event. Rice placed in the top five in the singles event, and captured the all-events crown by one pin.
At Saturday’s ceremony, she thanked her husband and other family members for their support.
Crystal MacDougall
MacDougall has bowled in several leagues and has been an officer in many of them.
She lists a career-high game of 279, a high series of 652, and a high average of 176. She and her husband Glenn bowled in the Monday Night Mixed and Thursday Night Mixed leagues, both at the Recreation Club lanes.
In the 2019 state women’s tournament, MacDougall was part of a team with her daughter, her daughter-in-law, and a friend. The team won its division. She has also taken part in other area tourneys.
MacDougall said she wanted everyone to know “how much I appreciate this and all the friends I have met over the years” through bowling.
OSWEGO INDUCTEES
Mary Jane Sereno
Sereno is the wife of the late Nick Sereno, a hall of fame bowler who, along with Bob Hoefer, opened Lighthouse Lanes in Oswego.
With a 50-year bowling career, she carved out her own hall-of-fame career. She participated in several women’s leagues and couples leagues and put together some impressive scores. She has a 240 game to her credit, a top triple of 556, and an average that reached the 160s.
Her tournament participation was confined to some city tourneys and a few events at the Recreation Club in Fulton.
Downplaying her achievements, Sereno said perhaps her biggest contribution was standing beside her husband when he and Bob Hoefer opened Lighthouse Lanes.
She closed her speech by saying, “Go bowling!”
Kathy Lacey
Lacey began her league bowling career in Eastwood, and served as a league secretary. When she got married and moved to this area, she started bowling at Pinarama Bowl and later at Lighthouse Lanes.
Interviewed after receiving word that she was going to be inducted into the hall of fame, Lacey mentioned that she got bowling tips from Nick Sereno, Al Hare, and Dave Jermyn that helped her scores improve dramatically.
Her achievements include a high triple of 672 and a top game of 278.
For the past several years Lacey has been dealing with a neurological disorder called dystonia.
“I have a rare form of it. What happens is certain triggers will make my eyes close,” she said. “By the time I get to the line, my eyes are closed. It’s all muscle memory. I don’t even see where the ball is going. Once in a while it will go right in the gutter. It’s very hard to maintain any kind of a decent average with that, but the people have been great.”
Jeanne Baker
Growing up in the Pulaski area, Baker started open bowling at a center there. In the 1970s, she joined an adult league in Oswego with some friends, and she has loved her time at the lanes ever since.
She has bowled in several women’s and mixed leagues, posting a high single of 289, with her highest average a 168.
She has several series in excess of 600.
Baker has entered several tournaments, including the 500 Club and 600 Club events at Lakeview Lanes in Fulton, and has served as the vice president of her summer league.
YOUTH HONOREES
Abigail Chamberlain
Chamberlain contributed to the success of the Oswego Buccaneers’ varsity bowling team in recent years.
“I joined the team because one of my friends was joining, and I just thought it was fun. I played two other sports in the fall and the spring and I didn’t have a winter sport, so I just decided to bowl. It turned out to be a lot more than just something to do,” Chamberlain said.
She helped the Bucs qualify for the sectionals as a senior, averaging about 140 for the season. She has a top game of 238 and a high series of 534.
Lily Mathews
Mathews started bowling during her sophomore year of high school and bowled for three seasons on the Oswego varsity team.
On the Bucs’ Senior Night, she bowled her high game of 217.
She averaged about 150, and owns a high series of 490. She also works at Lighthouse Lanes.
Alexis Ingersoll
Ingersoll starred for the Fulton varsity bowling team this past season. She earned the league’s high-average honor with an average of 222.82. She also bowled a high game of 279, and earned a high triple of 721.
She led the Red Raider girls to an 11-0 match-play record in the Salt City Athletic Conference, and the team lost only one game all season, going 32-1.
Ingersoll has two perfect games to her credit. She thanked her relatives, friends, and coaches.
“They helped me become who I am today and I couldn’t do it without them,” she said at Saturday’s ceremony.
CONNIE PERRY AWARD
The Connie Perry Memorial Award was presented by her son Myke Perry, and her daughter Rose Kimball. The award goes each year to an individual who is passionate about the sport of bowling, and whose contributions have greatly aided in the success of the hall of game.
This year’s recipient was Mary Smith, president of the Fulton Women’s Bowling Association.
