The Oswego and Fulton baseball teams will take part in the Section III Class A playoffs.
Oswego is seeded ninth, and will play at 5 p.m. Monday at eighth-seeded Central Square. The winner advances to a quarterfinal game at top-seeded Cortland on Tuesday.
Fulton drew the sixth seed, and will play at 5 p.m. Tuesday at third-seeded Auburn in a quarterfinal game.
In the Class A softball playoffs, Fulton is seeded ninth and will play Monday at eighth-seeded Christian Brothers Academy. The winner plays Tuesday at top-seeded Jamesville-DeWitt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.