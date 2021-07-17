OSWEGO SPEEDWAY
The annual $10,000-to-win Mr. Novelis Supermodified feature will take place today at Oswego Speedway in a program sponsored by C’s Beverage Center.
Competitors in the supermodified division will race in a 75-lap feature trying to take home the $10,000 first-place prize.
Other action will include the $1,500-to-win Mr. Pathfinder Bank SBS program for the small-block supers (35 laps), and a 30-lap feature for the J&S Paving 350 Supers.
Pit gates will open at 2:15 p.m.
The grandstands open and practice begins at 3:15 p.m., leading up to group time trials starting at 5 p.m.
Heat racing begins at 6 p.m., with the feature races to follow.
Otto Sitterly has taken over the lead in Novelis Supermodified points with 657. He is followed by Dave Shullick Jr. (652), Brandon Bellinger (646), Michael Barnes (632), and Jeff Abold (608).
In the Pathfinder Bank SBS ranks, Josh Sokolic leads in points with 611, boosted by his two feature wins this past Saturday. Completing the top five are Dan Kapuscinski (605), Noah Ratcliff (560), Brad Haynes (539), and Bryan Haynes (536).
Mike Bruce is atop the point standings for the J&S Paving 350 Supers with 395 points. He is followed by Kreig Heroth (391), Dalton Doyle (385), Kyle Perry (366), and Barry Kingsley (362).
For ticket information and more details about Saturday’s program, see www.oswegospeedway.com.
FULTON SPEEDWAY
Double-feature action for the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar 358 Modifieds will highlight today’s racing program at Fulton Speedway on Regional Truck & Trailer Night.
The Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar 358 Modifieds will resume their June 19 35-lap feature that was postponed because of rain on lap 7. Dave Marcuccilli and Marshall Hurd will lead the 34-car field back to the green flag.
After the June 19 completed feature, the night will go right into a complete racing card of Modifieds, Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models, and the E&V Energy Novice Sportsman.
Also on Saturday will be one-on-one spectator minivan and station wagon races. All you need to compete is a street-legal minivan or station wagon, a valid driver’s license and a helmet. After buying a general admission ticket, sign up at the track office in the midway.
Here are the leaders in points in Fulton’s top divisions.
Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar 358 Modifieds: Larry Wight (400), Ron Davis III (391), Tim Sears Jr. (386), Pat Ward (380), Dave Marcuccilli (338).
Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman: Chris Mackey (464), Matt Janczuk (462), Amy Holland (422), Tyler Corcoran (386), Jack Meeks (378).
Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models: Chad Homan (872), Chris Fleming (852), Sean Beardsley (830), Kevan Cook (825), Bret Belden (813).
Pits open at 4 p.m. and the grandstands open at 5 p.m., with racing at 7 p.m.
See www.fultonspeedway.com for additional information.
