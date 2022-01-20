The SCAC Invitational, held in Nottingham over the weekend, saw wins from numerous area swimmers and divers.
Oswego’s Jack Tonkin won the 1M diving competition with a final score of 421.80. Fellow Buc Treyse Miller placed second in the 200-yard IM with a time of 2:12.31.
Shane Bond of Oswego finished sixth in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 24.17, while Tonkin placed 11th with a time of 25.75. Oswego’s Jacob Sledziona finished 12th in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:06.50, and teammate Cooper Dawson finished 15th with a time of 1:27.79.
Bond also finished 12th in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 55.67. Oswego’s team of Bond, Curtis Kaye, Miller, and Tonkin placed 6th in the 200-yard freestyle relay. Treyse Miller won the 100-yard breaststroke for Oswego with a time of 1:05.52.
In the 400-yard freestyle relay, Oswego finished 5th with a team of Tonkin, Bond, Miller, and Sledziona.
Fulton’s TJ Clayton won both the 200-yard IM and the 100-yard butterfly. Along with teammates Rebecca Stone, Courtney Pierce, and Bryce Rogers, Clayton and the Red Raiders finished third in the 200-yard medley relay.
Fulton’s Will Patterson placed third in the 1M diving competition with a final score of 346.35, and another Fulton diver, Bella Perkins, placed 10th with a final score of 185.95.
Fulton also had a solid showing in the 200-yard freestyle. Lane Rawls placed 7th with a time of 1:59.82, while Brodie Snyder placed 11th with a final time of 2:11.22 and Claire Murray placed 12th with a time of 2:11.70.
Fulton’s Courtney Pierce placed 9th in the 200-yard IM with a time of 2:24.66, and fellow Red Raider Conner Klock placed 11th with a time of 2:33.08. Bryce Rogers placed second in the 50-yard freestyle, posting a time of 22.76.
Fulton’s Seth Godfrey placed 5th in the 100-yard butterfly, posting a time of 1:00.04. Teammate Rebecca Stone was close behind, finishing 8th with a time of 1:02.99.
Bryce Rogers won the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 49.37. Fulton teammate Chris Mandart placed 3rd with a time of 49.95, and Tyler LaDue finished 7th with a time of 53.64.
Fulton also had a strong showing in the 500-yard freestyle. Lane Rawls placed fifth, Claire Murray finished 10th, and Brodie Snyder finished 13th for the Red Raiders. Fulton’s team of Clayton, Stone, Rogers, and Rose LaDue also placed fourth in the 200-yard freestyle relay, while the Fulton B-team (Godfrey, Riley Thompson, Aidan Caples, and Pierce) placed 7th.
Chris Mandart placed second in the 100-yard backstroke for Fulton, posting a time of 55.84. Stone placed sixth, and Godfrey finished seventh for the Red Raiders. Rose LaDue also finished 10th with a score of 1:06.61.
Fulton’s Tyler LaDue finished third in the 100-yard breaststroke, while Pierce finished 8th. Fulton’s A-squad, with Snyder, Thompson, Godfrey, and LaDue placed 6th in the 400-yard freestyle.
At the OHSL Invitational in Skaneateles, Mexico took home the team crown, finishing with a high score of 728. The Tigers won the 200-yard medley relay, with the team of Bill Mills, Tyler Warner, Scott Kessler, and Ryan Liedka beating out the field.
In the 200-yard freestyle, Collin Hatch placed first for Mexico, Liedka placed second, Clayton Roberts placed fourth, and Lincoln Hatch finished 10th for the Tigers. Tyler Warner won the 200-yard IM with a time of 2:06:07, setting a new league record. Scott Kessler finished third and Keon Pugh took fifth. Stefano Magro placed sixth for Mexico, while Tyler Windey finished 10th.
John Rice finished 6th in the 50-yard freestyle, while Aiden DeGroff placed eighth. Kian Long posted a score of 431.45 to take first in the 1M dive for Mexico.
Mills and Kessler finished first and second, respectively, in the 100-yard butterfly. Mills also won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 58.68, while Pugh finished fourth, and Liam Killian placed 8th for the Tigers. Liedka took second in the 100-yard freestyle, while Long finished 6th and Rice 8th.
Collin Hatch kept up his winning ways by taking first in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:12:55. Clayton Roberts finished 5th, and Lincoln Hatch finished 8th for Mexico.
The Tigers’ relay team placed 2nd in the 200-yard freestyle relay, with the group of Pugh, Kessler, Long, and Collin Hatch posting a time of 1:39:50. The B-team (Magro, Rice, DeGroff, Roberts) placed 5th.
Tyler Warner took first place in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:02.61. The Tigers’ A-team won the 400-meter freestyle relay, with the B squad finishing fourth.
