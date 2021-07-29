Alumni of both Fulton and Oswego varsity boys lacrosse programs will square off at 12 p.m. on Saturday for annual bragging rights. This year’s game is at the Don Butler Soccer Park on Chase Road in Fulton.
Players can still register at the field before the game. Everyone is asked to arrive in plenty of time to complete paperwork. A fee is required. Spectators are welcome, and admission and parking are free.
Questions can be directed to Oswego’s Doc Nelson at 315-343-9344 or Fulton’s Aaron Koproski 315-399-9191.
