The three local race tracks will have programs throughout the weekend. Here are the previews.
Oswego Speedway
Racing fans can double their pleasure by watching double features for the two main divisions on Saturday at Oswego Speedway.
The program will include a 50-lap Novelis Supermodified feature, plus a 35-lap makeup feature for the supers.
Also, the Pathfinder Bank Small-Block Supers will run twin 20-lap features.
CME Electrical Supply is sponsoring the race night, which will also include an appearance by the Atlantic Coast Old-Times Vintage Cars.
The pit gates will open at 2:15 p.m., and the grandstands open at 3:15 p.m.
Practice starts at 3:15 p.m., leading up to group time trials at 5 p.m.
Heat racing starts at 6:30 p.m.
The order for the features will be the first 20-lap SBS race, vintage car feature No. 1, the 50-lap supermodified feature, vintage car race No. 2, the second 20-lap SBS feature, vintage car race No. 3, and the 35-lap supermodified feature.
Fulton Speedway
The Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman class will take center stage Saturday in the Brewerton and Fulton Speedway Sportsman Midseason Challenge, presented by Power Seal Driveway Sealing, Tarvia Seal Corp., and Dura Seal.
The 10-car field Saturday will be comprised of the top 10 in combined Brewerton Speedway and Fulton Speedway points after the July 9 Brewerton Speedway event.
A “revenge draw” format will set the lineup for the unique event. The field will race as one for the first five laps, then beginning with lap 6 the last-place car at the completion of each lap will be sent off the track. When just two cars remain, the caution will be displayed, setting up a two-car, two-lap dash for the win.
The $2,000 purse will pay the winner $700, with $350 for second, and $250 for third. Payouts continue down to $60 for the first car eliminated.
Saturday’s racing program at Fulton Speedway will also include features for the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar 358 Modifieds, Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models, and the E&V Energy Novice Sportsman, plus an appearance by the Dirt Modified Nostalgia Tour.
Pits open at 4 p.m. and the grandstands open at 5 p.m., with racing starting at 7 p.m.
See www.fultonspeedway.com for ticket information and additional details.
Brewerton Speedway
The Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big-Block Modifieds will highlight today’s action at Brewerton Speedway on NAPA Auto Parts Night.
There will also be features for the Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites, and Fleet Repairs Four-Cylinders, plus an appearance by the Dirt Modified Nostalgia Tour.
Gates open at 5:30 p.m., with racing starting at 7:30 p.m.
Last Friday, Michael Maresca became the first Big-Block Modified driver to win more than one Brewerton feature this year. He held off a rapidly closing Jimmy Phelps for his second win of the year.
Like the Modifieds, it took until last Friday to have the first repeat winner this season in the Sportsman division. Chris Mackey won his second of the year after a classic battle with Alan Fink over the final five laps.
See www.brewertonspeedway.com for ticket information or additional details.
