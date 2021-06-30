Several members of the Oswego and Fulton varsity baseball teams have earned all-league honors in the Empire Division of the Salt City Athletic Conference.
Oswego seniors Austin Carroll and Ian Rogers earned first-team recognition. Also named to the first team from Fulton were senior Nick Moshier, sophomore Sam Cotton, and senior Cuinn Burlingham.
The Raiders had three second-team selections. They were sophomore Will Patterson, senior Donovan Duell, and sophomore Nick Shaw.
Oswego senior Will Adkins and junior Billy Waterbury received honorable mention.
